Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.21 N/A 8.70 10.73 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.01 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 42.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.