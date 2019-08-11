Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.21 N/A 8.70 10.73 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.13 N/A 0.04 84.36

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is currently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.