Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.21
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.13
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is currently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.
