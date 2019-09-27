Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparing side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.25 101.21M 0.21 29.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,960,950.76% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,924,144,486.69% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 74.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.