Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,899,453.09% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.