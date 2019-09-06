Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Contrasting side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.35 N/A 8.70 10.73 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 106 4.83 N/A 7.95 14.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $106.75, which is potential -7.67% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.