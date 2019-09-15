Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Comparing side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.40 N/A 8.70 10.73 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.74 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 22.35% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.