Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Contrasting side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.21 N/A 8.70 10.73 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.