Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Contrasting side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.21
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
