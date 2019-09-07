Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.35 N/A 8.70 10.73 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.48 N/A 0.52 26.47

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 19.9% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.