Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.35
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.48
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 19.9% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
