Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.22
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.