Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.22 N/A 8.70 10.73 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.