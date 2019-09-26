Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparison side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 1.36 N/A 8.70 10.73 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.28 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.