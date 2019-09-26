Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparison side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|95
|1.36
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.28
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
