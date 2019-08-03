Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.23 N/A 8.70 10.73 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 6.07 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 7.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 62.8% respectively. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.