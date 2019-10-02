Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|95
|1.30
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 49.8%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.