Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 1.30 N/A 8.70 10.73 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 49.8%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.