Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Contrasting side by side

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.21 N/A 8.70 10.73 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.67 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 9.24% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.