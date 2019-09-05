Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Reaches $106.37 Formed H&S; Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shorts Raised By 34.64%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) formed H&S with $102.12 target or 4.00% below today’s $106.37 share price. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) has $738.73M valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 46,989 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Citigroup invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Vulcan Value Limited Liability Corporation reported 491,908 shares stake. National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 23,960 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 14,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 5,755 shares. 9,756 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Alphaone Invest Services Llc invested in 0.03% or 558 shares. Sei Investments holds 8,439 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 14,943 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 56,340 were reported by Principal Gp.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 7.80% above currents $106.37 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.64 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $26.18 million for 7.05 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.63 actual EPS reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.86% EPS growth.