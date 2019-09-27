Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Forms $113.11 Double Top; Shorts at Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Raised By 3.9%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) formed double top with $116.50 target or 3.00% above today’s $113.11 share price. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) has $785.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 37,638 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59

Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. NBTB’s SI was 1.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 92,000 avg volume, 18 days are for Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s short sellers to cover NBTB’s short positions. The SI to Nbt Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.78%. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 72,235 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold NBT Bancorp Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.37 million shares or 16.62% more from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl invested in 0% or 113,759 shares. 267 were accumulated by Cornerstone Incorporated. Guggenheim Capital reported 37,287 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 3,663 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 34,308 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 18,901 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 246,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 14 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 96,541 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability has 6,985 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Blackrock Inc holds 6.46 million shares. Prudential accumulated 70,309 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc owns 14,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 71,377 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.00 million shares or 5.08% less from 6.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr has 7 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fin Corporation stated it has 9,685 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Newtyn Mgmt Lc owns 75,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 9,756 are owned by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. 12,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Riverhead Management Lc accumulated 1,102 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 7,760 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com holds 30,432 shares. 3,108 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Liability Corporation. Victory reported 284,588 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,060 shares. Clark has 31,755 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 96,705 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 1.38% above currents $113.11 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.