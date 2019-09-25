Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) EPS Estimated At $3.77; Shorts at Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Raised By 0.69%

Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report $3.77 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $3.64 EPS. VRTS’s profit would be $26.19M giving it 7.35 P/E if the $3.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.63 EPS previously, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s analysts see 3.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 3,853 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) had an increase of 0.69% in short interest. COLL’s SI was 2.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.69% from 2.89M shares previously. With 339,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s short sellers to cover COLL’s short positions. The SI to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s float is 10.57%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 63,720 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL); 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE; 04/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $364.49 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 3.51% above currents $110.78 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.00 million shares or 5.08% less from 6.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Capital Llc holds 77,095 shares. Ameritas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 23 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Gru accumulated 5,028 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 15,365 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 32,787 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,922 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 37,629 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. 101,832 were reported by Northern. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,102 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.37% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 9,756 shares. Pnc Gru has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).