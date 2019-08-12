Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 The India Fund Inc. 21 60.92 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 20.74% at a $114.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 31.55%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats The India Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.