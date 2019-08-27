Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.25 N/A 7.82 13.71 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.76% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. with consensus target price of $114.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 0% respectively. 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.