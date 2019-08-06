Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparing side by side

Since Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.48 N/A 1.12 12.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 24.67% at a $118 average target price. On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.03% and its average target price is $15. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders held 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.