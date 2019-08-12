Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an average target price of $114.67, and a 20.74% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.