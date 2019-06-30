Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Contrasting side by side

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.36 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.08% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. with average price target of $115.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.