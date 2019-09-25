Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 97.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 2.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. N/A 108 13.71 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

$114.67 is the consensus target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., with a potential upside of 3.46%. The potential upside of the competitors is 198.05%. Given Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s competitors are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s rivals beat Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.