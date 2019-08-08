Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 97.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 2.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. N/A 106 13.71 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

$114.67 is the average target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., with a potential upside of 18.77%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.44%. Based on the data given earlier, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s peers beat Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.