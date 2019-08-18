Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Contrasting side by side

Since Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.23 N/A 7.82 13.71 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, with potential upside of 15.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 10.68%. 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.