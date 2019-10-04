Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparison side by side

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 110 1.21 6.56M 7.82 13.71 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 19 1.47 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 5,982,672.14% 12.9% 2.4% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $114.67, while its potential upside is 14.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 41.94%. Insiders owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.