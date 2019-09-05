Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.37 N/A 7.82 13.71 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.03 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is currently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 3.78% at a $114.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.