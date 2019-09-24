Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.39 N/A 7.82 13.71 Evercore Inc. 87 1.56 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Risk and Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Evercore Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evercore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Evercore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 2.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 8.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Evercore Inc. seems more appealing than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Evercore Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.