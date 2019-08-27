Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.24 N/A 7.82 13.71 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.98 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 14.72% at a $114.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.