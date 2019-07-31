Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparison side by side

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 105 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $118, with potential upside of 8.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 31.17%. About 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.