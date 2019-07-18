Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Analysts See $3.39 EPS; Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (AZRE) SI Decreased By 38.04%

Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report $3.39 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 14.14% from last quarter’s $2.97 EPS. VRTS’s profit would be $23.69 million giving it 7.98 P/E if the $3.39 EPS is correct. After having $2.73 EPS previously, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s analysts see 24.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.26. About 71,658 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove

Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE:AZRE) had a decrease of 38.04% in short interest. AZRE’s SI was 21,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 38.04% from 34,700 shares previously. With 37,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE:AZRE)’s short sellers to cover AZRE’s short positions. The SI to Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares’s float is 0.14%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 5,601 shares traded. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has declined 20.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRE News: 17/05/2018 – Azure Power Wins 130 MW Solar Power Project in Maharashtra; 31/05/2018 – Azure Roof Power Announces US$ 135 Million Financing; 24/05/2018 – Azure Power Headquarter Receives India’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial Interiors; 24/05/2018 – Azure Power Headquarter Receives lndia’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial lnteriors; 31/05/2018 – Azure Roof Power Announces $135M Financing; 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – WILL SIGN A 25 YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MAHAGENCO AT A TARIFF OF INR 3.07 PER KWH; 17/05/2018 – AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD – CO SIGNS 25 YEARS PPA WITH MSEDCL, AT TARIFF OF INR 2.72 PER KWH; 31/05/2018 – Azure Power Global: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance 200 MWs of Azure Power’s Solar Rooftop Projects Across India; 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PORTFOLIO CROSSED 2 GW MILESTONE BY WINNING FOUR 50 MW PROJECTS FOR A CUMULATIVE CAPACITY OF 200 MWS IN STATE OF MAHARASHTRA; 21/03/2018 Azure Power Wins 130 MWs of Solar Power Projects

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. The company has market cap of $443.23 million. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts.

More notable recent Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Azure Power Global’s (NYSE:AZRE) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Azure Power Appoints a Chief Executive Officer and a President – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Redemption of Its Outstanding 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 4.600% Senior Notes Due 2022 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $756.44 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.