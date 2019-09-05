Virtu Financial Upped National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding by $482,430 as Valuation Declined; Rothschild Asset Management Raised Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stake by $8.58 Million; Market Value Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 108,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 410,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.50M, up from 301,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 68,862 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 18,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 30,768 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 12,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 520,856 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates has 398,251 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 13,803 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 101,288 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Street reported 19.14 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies holds 0.13% or 20,311 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 30 shares. 299,966 were reported by St Germain D J Incorporated. Academy Cap Inc Tx owns 380,203 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Company reported 110,000 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 557 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt owns 41,525 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 588,390 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 48,428 shares to 5,036 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 53,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,992 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 11,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Communication accumulated 0.02% or 11,796 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,120 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,044 shares. 2.35 million were accumulated by Cap World. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp holds 53,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 68,593 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc holds 14,748 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 15,736 shares. Florida-based Provise Group Ltd has invested 0.13% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 16,974 shares. Prudential Fin has 419,979 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.08% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 129,136 shares to 248,208 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,300 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).