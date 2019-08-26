Virtu Financial Trimmed By $486,350 Its Textron (TXT) Position; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 55.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 9,727 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 7,923 shares with $401,000 value, down from 17,650 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $9.91B valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 1.48M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 2.07 million shares with $134.81 million value, down from 2.15M last quarter. Pegasystems Inc. now has $5.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 202,785 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.90 million for 12.52 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Czechs choose Bell for army helicopter deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) and Encourages Textron Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Textron To Review Strategic Alternatives To Spin-Off Its Kautex Business Unit – Forbes” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems has $84 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82.50’s average target is 18.43% above currents $69.66 stock price. Pegasystems had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush.