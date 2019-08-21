Virtu Financial Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Has Trimmed by $971,820 as Stock Rose; Signature Bank (SBNY) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 1943.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 4,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 240,289 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 16,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 32,509 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 48,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 869,716 shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 3,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,486 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 0.05% or 7,311 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 14,656 shares. 45,618 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 5,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Finemark National Bank & Tru stated it has 4,941 shares. Lbmc Advsr Limited Co has 4,830 shares. 4,450 are held by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 413,725 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (YCS) by 10,446 shares to 38,840 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 51,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,582 shares to 5,954 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,515 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).