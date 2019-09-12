Virtu Financial Position in Kinross Gold (KGC) Has Trimmed by $402,261 as Stock Rose; Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Stock Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 12,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 135,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 148,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 4.65 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 88.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 134,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 17,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 151,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.795. About 13.76M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWG) by 17,117 shares to 27,376 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.62 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.