Virtu Financial Maintains Stake in Prologis (PLD); As Northern Tr (NTRS) Market Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Its Position by $1.50 Million

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 823.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 43,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 48,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 5,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 2.18M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 16,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 749,468 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,512 shares to 4,951 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 34,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,834 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.16% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 868,241 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.2% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Jones Fin Cos Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,252 shares. Amer accumulated 13,152 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 16,241 shares. Foster And Motley reported 20,718 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bailard stated it has 0.31% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 216,048 are owned by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tcw Grp Inc holds 161,826 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 2.19M shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Caprock Gp has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,180 shares to 217,380 shares, valued at $41.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,397 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).