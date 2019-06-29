Virtu Financial Maintains Stake in American Tower New (AMT); As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Conning Has Lowered Stake by $3.36 Million

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 67,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 798,530 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.08M, down from 865,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 1.09 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 14,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.61% or 7,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 25,790 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns stated it has 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 17,980 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.75% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has 231 shares. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.92% or 7,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Principal Group Inc accumulated 0.43% or 2.36M shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 442 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Arcadia Invest Management Mi has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 400 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 242,236 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $10.99 million activity. 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45 million on Friday, January 18. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider THOMPSON SAMME L sold $314,220.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 22,847 shares to 4,539 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 265,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,806 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 74,164 shares to 89,798 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 7,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $144,270 activity. LAWLER JULIA M sold 1,000 shares worth $50,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 211 shares. Shelton Management reported 0.06% stake. M Securities Inc reported 12,287 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 105 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 11,316 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 82,166 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Earnest Partners Limited Liability has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 116 shares. 29,622 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Bessemer Group Inc holds 1,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 22,205 shares. Assetmark stated it has 6,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital reported 285 shares.