Virtu Financial Maintains Holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK); Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Has Lifted by Savant Capital Llc

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $222.31. About 33,723 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 102.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 25,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 49,927 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, up from 24,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 5.18 million shares traded or 47.51% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 143,546 shares to 20,236 shares, valued at $168,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 9,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,929 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 0% or 240 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,337 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Frontier Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.33 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.02% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.93M shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 169,487 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Com invested in 266,509 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 86 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 233,882 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Commerce Ltd reported 6.07% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 14,828 shares. Citadel Limited has invested 0.07% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).