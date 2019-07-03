Virtu Financial Lowered Xcel Energy (XEL) Position; 1 Analysts Covering Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 74.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 23,418 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 8,175 shares with $460,000 value, down from 31,593 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $30.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 1.86M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 24,815 shares traded. Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $316.26 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Finance Management stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 1.74% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Sns Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 4,529 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 72,788 shares. The Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Boston holds 0.41% or 5.50M shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 5,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 311,290 shares. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.07% or 4,272 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Hilton Cap Management Lc owns 3,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H & Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 9,047 shares. 7,594 are held by Bell State Bank.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $277.93M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

