Virtu Financial Lowered Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $830,720 as Valuation Rose; Edgestream Partners LP Raised Textron (TXT) Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 187.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 19,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 6,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.01M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 48.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 10,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 11,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 21,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,994 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 28,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,712 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

