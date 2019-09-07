Virtu Financial Lowered Holding in Deluxe (DLX) by $303,021; As Brink’s Co. (BCO) Market Value Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Decreased by $23.30 Million Its Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 310,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.25 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 557,744 shares traded or 50.24% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 7,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 5,229 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229,000, down from 12,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 219,975 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.75 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 20,745 shares to 49,173 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 42,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (EWV).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 7.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.