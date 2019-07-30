Virtu Financial Lowered Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $433,680; Shares Declined; News New (NWSA) Share Value Declined While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased by $57.26 Million Its Holding

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 54,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,666 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 72,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.24M market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 2.22M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 344,204 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA); 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C; 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97M shares to 10.52M shares, valued at $390.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KHC, NWSA, BKNG – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Moved Fox Stock, but It Still Has Plenty of Room to Run – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Get Ready to Make a Splash! Realtor.com® Reveals the Top 10 Affordable Lake Towns of 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “News Corporation (NWSA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $31.86M for 4.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10,029 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 75,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 463,104 shares in its portfolio. 2,256 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Kestrel Corporation has 2.44% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 659,100 shares. American Century Cos reported 41,395 shares. Boston holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 791,748 shares. Firefly Value Ltd Partnership has invested 8.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 226,414 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 565,800 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inc owns 14,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Inc accumulated 151,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 16,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Fund Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).