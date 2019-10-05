Virtu Financial Lowered By $763,560 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Burlington Stores (BURL) Sentiment Is 0.74

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 40.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 10,908 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 15,746 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 26,654 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $153.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 138 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 186 sold and decreased their equity positions in Burlington Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 65.54 million shares, down from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 146 Increased: 87 New Position: 51.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news: Burlington Stores, Inc. announced Chief Financial Officer Transition on September 16, 2019. JPMorgan set Street-high target on Burlington Stores on September 20, 2019. Burlington Stores, Inc.'s (NYSE:BURL) ROCE analysis was published on August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $94.26 million for 34.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 450,000 shares. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. owns 174,477 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 3.39% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Maryland-based Ithaka Group Llc has invested 3.31% in the stock. Kames Capital Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 609,528 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $193.95. About 886,279 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Burlington Stores sees FY 2018 sales up 9 to 10 percent. Burlington Stores sees 1Q adjusted EPS $1.05 to $1.09. Burlington Stores sees same-store sales up 2%-3%. Merchandise inventories at fiscal 2017 year-end were $753 million vs $702 million last year. Burlington Stores 1Q revenue was $1.52 billion.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.97 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 31.16 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $85.25’s average target is 25.04% above currents $68.18 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, October 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Finance owns 22,728 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Murphy Cap stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 26.35M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 11,049 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl has 855,905 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 86,201 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,439 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.62M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Lc accumulated 14,599 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 54,844 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 770,000 shares. Argent Tru holds 56,409 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Lc invested in 110,679 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.