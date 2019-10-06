Virtu Financial Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $596,596; Shares Rose; Coresite Realty (COR) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 29,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 186,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52 million, down from 216,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 190,433 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 13,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, down from 27,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 4.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $699.50M for 16.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank has 61,537 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Barbara Oil Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 104,797 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Com. Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,514 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bp Public Limited Company has 97,000 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sigma Planning holds 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 7,709 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 161,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com has 44,795 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 5,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4.70M shares. The Connecticut-based Arga Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Sts Gasoline Fd Lp (UGA) by 15,996 shares to 48,508 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 8,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 70,531 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $103.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 40,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.