Virtu Financial Lifted Its Stake in Apple (Put) (AAPL) by $10.75 Million as Share Value Rose; Greylin Investment Mangement Lowered Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $432,250 as Stock Rose

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 470.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 69,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.82M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Partners Limited Liability Company reported 48,663 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 73,237 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei Invs holds 1.03 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.38% or 793,794 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 23,264 shares. Cap Intl Sarl has 63,060 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 4,258 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Fin owns 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,471 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 712,286 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Llc stated it has 56,082 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,627 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau & has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Int has invested 4.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Austrla Dl by 72,225 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 58,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card launches for U.S. customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,947 were accumulated by Kcm Limited Liability Corporation. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,084 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 52,044 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5.05M shares. Citigroup owns 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 758,153 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 107,770 shares. Natl Asset has 11,627 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services reported 2,180 shares. Harbour Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,359 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 920 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.06% or 3,153 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 15,353 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.19% or 12,278 shares.