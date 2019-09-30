Virtu Financial Lifted Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake by $803,737; Indaba Capital Management LP Holding in Amerco (UHAL) Has Cut by $828,576 as Share Value Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 65,526 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81 million, down from 67,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $389.15. About 10,280 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 641.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 803,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 929,058 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 125,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.415. About 16.27 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 10 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt has invested 0.88% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 12,096 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Artisan Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 8,376 shares. 373 were reported by Ls Advisors Limited. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 170 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com invested in 0.18% or 1,141 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,421 shares in its portfolio. Bruce Company Incorporated holds 12.07% or 149,585 shares. 25,018 were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com. Greenleaf reported 1,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 9,006 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 8,229 shares.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.03M for 10.71 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $517.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,947 shares to 319,247 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 72,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 490,011 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Meeder Asset stated it has 284,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 79,967 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 233,581 shares. Greylin Mangement accumulated 972,230 shares or 0.43% of the stock. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Comerica Bancshares holds 601,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Llc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Nomura has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 142,343 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 3.11M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cna Corp reported 246,646 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,715 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,364 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,630 activity. 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24.