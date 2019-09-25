Virtu Financial Lifted Holding in Boeing Co (BA); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Lowered Position by $3.45 Million

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 86.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,570 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $386.71. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $176.46. About 9.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 265,803 shares to 295,803 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 994,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 734,122 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc reported 1,675 shares. Suvretta Management Ltd Company holds 489,590 shares. Cacti Asset Management Llc accumulated 254,940 shares. White Pine Invest holds 0.12% or 712 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,454 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 576,660 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Mgmt owns 3,331 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 292,559 shares stake. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 5,988 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 9,334 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.26 million shares. Counsel Inc accumulated 2,334 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bellecapital Limited invested in 0.21% or 923 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL) by 64,187 shares to 4,495 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 41,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,298 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).