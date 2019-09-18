Virtu Financial Increased Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position By $620,736; Engelhard (EC) Sentiment Is 1.02

Virtu Financial Llc increased Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stake by 160.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 103,456 shares as Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s stock declined 1.49%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 167,811 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 64,355 last quarter. Prospect Capital Corporation now has $2.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 390,290 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C

Engelhard Corp (EC) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 63 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold positions in Engelhard Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 51.09 million shares, down from 54.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Engelhard Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 43 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. for 10.90 million shares. U S Global Investors Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Global Advisors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 45,440 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 291,152 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 468,800 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has declined 16.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q EBITDA COP7.15T

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $35.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YTD attacks on Ecopetrol’s main Colombia oil pipeline rises to 32 – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Has Ecopetrol Stock Turned a Corner? – Investorplace.com” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 3,181 shares to 5,952 valued at $869,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 3,342 shares and now owns 2,852 shares. Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold PSEC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 36.70 million shares or 2.29% more from 35.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 117,324 were accumulated by Citigroup. Northern Trust Corporation reported 195,748 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 408,235 shares. 844,077 are owned by Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0.02% or 300,364 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Svcs invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 138,660 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 14,281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 95,303 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 122,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 146,141 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Legal And General Gru Public Lc stated it has 1.87M shares. 1,058 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Shufro Rose And Llc accumulated 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Schedules Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity. On Friday, June 14 Barry John F bought $1.47M worth of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 233,482 shares.