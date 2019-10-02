Virtu Financial Has Upped General Electric Co (GE) Position; Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,244 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 23,170 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 25,414 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 10.65M shares traded or 47.82% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23

Virtu Financial Llc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 30.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 54,088 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 228,894 shares with $2.40M value, up from 174,806 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $74.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 46.71M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 17,014 shares to 20,618 valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 11,396 shares and now owns 951 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Cap Mngmt reported 218,648 shares stake. Johnson Counsel owns 293,608 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 3,301 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 21,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 81,324 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 31,319 shares. Meritage owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,200 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 25,230 shares. Harvey Invest Lc accumulated 0.26% or 144,759 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.05% or 2.14 million shares. Cambridge Tru has 44,496 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 95,186 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Amg Trust Natl Bank accumulated 20,064 shares. 25,703 are held by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 229,180 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 19.04% above currents $8.51 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 69,021 shares. Next Financial Gp reported 31,252 shares stake. 35,729 were accumulated by Northstar Gru. Cooke Bieler Lp stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Permanens Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hayek Kallen Invest Management owns 37,018 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Inc has 0.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,254 shares. Heritage Management has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Ltd Nj has 83,191 shares. 61,664 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 377,542 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 303,332 were accumulated by Dearborn Ltd Liability Com. The North Carolina-based Arbor Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inv Of America has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Alexandria Capital Ltd has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) stake by 4,187 shares to 227,767 valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 67,536 shares and now owns 607,596 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.73% above currents $132 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 17 report.