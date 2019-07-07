Virtu Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $1.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Petroleum & Resources Has Increased Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Position by $4.07 Million as Stock Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 1,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 3,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.31. About 123,235 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 371,262 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 99,228 shares to 197,465 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 58,258 shares in its portfolio. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,856 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 50 shares. Nfc Invs Lc accumulated 6.26% or 20,714 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,757 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,912 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Hexavest Incorporated owns 58,147 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 110 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 1.9% or 50,964 shares. Scotia Capital holds 626 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Company Il has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 200 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200 shares. Manchester Mngmt has 238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 12.94 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 61,387 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 49,822 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Somerset Trust holds 0.02% or 369 shares. 2,407 are held by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. British Columbia Invest reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Strs Ohio holds 4,066 shares. Ent Finance Serv reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Glenmede Na has 7,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 4,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 4,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset owns 41,682 shares. 10.41M were reported by Blackrock. 2,179 are held by Veritable L P.