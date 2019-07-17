Virtu Financial Has Trimmed Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake; Piedmont Office Realty Trust Class A Common (PDM) Sellers Increased By 5.43% Their Shorts

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 29,161 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 171,653 shares with $2.06M value, down from 200,814 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 9.15 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.89 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by CFRA. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.